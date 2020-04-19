The COVID-19 pandemic gripping the world is a challenge for newcomers to Canada.
But Michelle McKenzie Lander, the resettlement assistant program co-ordinator at the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association, said many of the people coming to resettle in Canada have come from war-torn countries.
“I don’t think that this that traumatic for them other than the fact of following the rules,” said McKenzie Lander.
One of McKenzie Lander’s clients had to go to emergency for a non-coronavirus issue and they were bothered to get medical treatment.
The ones affected the most are new arrivals, with the last newcomer arriving on March 12.
McKenzie Lander said it is a process of connecting a client, landlord and interpreter together.
There were some difficulties getting clients set up with furniture as stores started to close down.
McKenzie Lander said church members helped with getting furniture moved to new apartments and she said stores were also helpful and understanding.
In the process they have had clients give birth, which presents challenges working with midwives trying to figure out home visits.
McKenzie Lander said it is about following proper protocols to keep everyone safe.
As for shopping, the Golden Flower has been an essential store for newcomers, as McKenzie Lander said many of her clients use the store. McKenzie Lander advises her clients to phone the store before going, to make sure they have the products available, and then ready for pickup.
With the borders closed, there are no longer newcomers coming into the program, and McKenzie Lander is uncertain how or when it will resume, though she thinks there will likely be a quarantine period.
She said her staff is still serving clients in the one-year Resettlement Assistance Program (RAP) and last week was about getting children ready for school with the online learning method. Some of the students required computers, which had to be picked up from the schools, but she said the children are more resilient when it comes to learning English as a second language.
It was good to get the children back into a routine, said McKenzie Lander.
