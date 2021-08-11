Program participant

Nancy Lee, owner of Eddy Lee’s Chinese Restaurant, stands with cook Hoi Le. Le is a newcomer to Canada and was connected to the restaurant through the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot program.

 Submitted photo

Nearly 140 foreign skilled workers have been recommended for permanent residence, halfway through the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot in Thunder Bay.

The three-year pilot program aims to meet local labour market needs with immigration, support regional economic development and create welcoming environments to new immigrants staying in rural and northern communities.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.