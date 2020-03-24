The latest restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Ontario will not interfere with news sources, including The Chronicle-Journal, as they update the public on how communities are coping with the deadly coronavirus.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Monday that non-essential businesses would be ordered closed for at least 14 days, as of midnight Tuesday. The list of essential businesses that can remain open covers communications companies such as newspaper publishers, radio and television broadcasters, and telecommunications providers.
“Like many other businesses, we’re working hard to serve our community during this unprecedented situation,” said Chronicle-Journal general manager Hilda Caverly. “People are seeking information they can trust and we’ll continue to do our best to meet that challenge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.