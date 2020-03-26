The Monday edition of The Chronicle-Journal is being suspended temporarily.
This move is among cost-saving measures being taken as the newspaper deals with the economic impact of COVID-19.
The newspaper’s print edition will continue to be published Tuesday through Saturday. Readers can also go to www.chroniclejournal.com to find coverage.
Similar to most businesses and households, the newspaper has seen income drop as the restrictions that are necessary to curb the spread of the coronavirus have curtailed economic activity.
“We’re working hard to ensure we can continue to keep our readers informed through this crisis,” said managing editor Greg Giddens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.