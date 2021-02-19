Schreiber town council could appoint a new mayor at its March 2 meeting.
Town chief administrator Nathan Dias said Thursday the prospect of a byelection is unlikely, given there is less than two years left in council’s four-year term.
The vacancy was created by the death of former mayor Dave Hamilton, who was killed last Saturday when his pickup truck was struck by a transport truck on Highway 17 near Marathon.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.