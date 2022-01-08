A warm-front system is expected to give Thunder Bay residents a brief one-day reprieve from the frigid temperatures the region has experienced over the past week.
“It is going to be relatively warmer . . . still bellow zero with -5 Celsius as a high,” said Steven Flisfeder, Environment Canada meteorologist, regarding the weather today.
The warm front is also bringing five to 10 centimetre’s worth of snow.
“In behind that system looking at once again at temperatures dropping to the -20 C mark,” said Flisfeder for Sunday and Monday temperatures.
Sunday night is expected to be the coldest with temperatures dropping near -30 C, and it could feel like -35 C when factoring in wind.
“Anybody out on Sunday night or in the wee hours of the morning are definitely going to want to bundle up,” said Flisfeder.
Monday night will also be cold again in the -25 C range and moving to mid-week temperatures are expected to warm up to -5 C to -10 C.
