Catching a glimpse of a shooting star or marvelling at the Milky Way while camping at Quetico Provincial Park is no longer just a thrill — it’s kind of an honour, too.
The Atikokan-area canoeist paradise has been designated a “dark sky” haven by the little-known but passionate International Dark Sky Association based in Tucson, Ariz.
“An international dark sky park is a land possessing an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights and nocturnal environment that is specifically protected for its scientific, natural, educational and cultural heritage properties with opportunities for public enjoyment,” said a spokesman for Ontario’s Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks.
Only two other provincial parks are so designated — Lake Superior Provincial Park east of Wawa, and Killarney Provincial Park near Sudbury.
“When gazing skyward from one of Quetico’s campsites today, you can see a night sky similar in quality to what someone would have seen 100 or 1,000 years ago camped at that very same spot,” said Quetico Supt. Trevor Gibb.
“I hope that 100 years in the future, the same will hold true.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.