A Kenora elementary school has had two confirmed cases of COVID-19, but

the region’s medical officer of health stopped short Friday of

declaring the situation an outbreak.

In a briefing session for area media, Dr. Kit Young-Hoon said two cases

in one school does not necessarily mean there’s a wide transmission of

the virus.

Including the two cases at Valleyview Public School, Northwestern

Health Unit reported Friday a total of nine new confirmed cases, most

of which are in Kenora, Young-Hoon said.

She said all the new cases — which included an unnamed Kenora day care

— remain under investigation.

“There are no obvious linkages” among the cases, she said. Of the nine

cases, four affect three Kenora schools.

Citing privacy reasons, Young-Hoon would not say if the cases involves

students or teachers. Most of the people included in the nine new cases

got tested because they were experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as

fever and cough, Young-Hoon said.

About 340 students attend Valley Public School. A statement from

Keewatin-Patricia District School Board said classes at the school have

not been cancelled.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.

