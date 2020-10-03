A Kenora elementary school has had two confirmed cases of COVID-19, but
the region’s medical officer of health stopped short Friday of
declaring the situation an outbreak.
In a briefing session for area media, Dr. Kit Young-Hoon said two cases
in one school does not necessarily mean there’s a wide transmission of
the virus.
Including the two cases at Valleyview Public School, Northwestern
Health Unit reported Friday a total of nine new confirmed cases, most
of which are in Kenora, Young-Hoon said.
She said all the new cases — which included an unnamed Kenora day care
— remain under investigation.
“There are no obvious linkages” among the cases, she said. Of the nine
cases, four affect three Kenora schools.
Citing privacy reasons, Young-Hoon would not say if the cases involves
students or teachers. Most of the people included in the nine new cases
got tested because they were experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as
fever and cough, Young-Hoon said.
About 340 students attend Valley Public School. A statement from
Keewatin-Patricia District School Board said classes at the school have
not been cancelled.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
