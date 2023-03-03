Nipigon council held a special meeting on Thursday to appoint a replacement for the vacant seat on council.
Last month, incumbent John Zechner resigned his seat and council chose the application of interest option to choose a replacement.
Glenn Hart, who was the runner-up in the 2022 elections, had put in his application and was chosen from the five applicants.
Others interested in the position were Gayle Westhaver, Alan Aubut, Barry Laukkanen and Gord Ahl.
Hart will be sworn in at the March 7 meeting, which is held in the council chambers of the town office.
Hart is the editor of the Nipigon Gazette, is an active gardener on the Horticultural Society and sits on the Economic Development Committee.
