Thunder Bay’s police chief and police services board are hoping the publicity around a recent province-wide guns and gang investigation will help secure more funding to combat the issue in Thunder Bay.
On Oct. 29, the Toronto Police Service issued a news release on the success of Project Sunder, which saw the dismantling of the Eglinton West Crips through a year-long investigation.
Toronto police worked with OPP, Waterloo, York, Peel and Durham Region police services as well as the Thunder Bay Police Service in the investigation. Upwards of 800 criminal charges related to drug and human trafficking, gun and gang-related offences were laid on more than 100 people.
Arrests were made in 15 different cities and those arrested are believed to be responsible for a variety of crimes, including murder and attempted murder.
Thunder Bay’s police chief, Sylvie Hauth, said during a Nov. 17 Thunder Bay Police Services Board meeting the investigation shows the pathway that exists between Toronto and Thunder Bay.
“Drug trafficking knows no boundaries,” she said.
Hauth hopes Project Sunder helps show the Ontario government the effects of drug trafficking in Thunder Bay and the need for funding to combat the issue.
The city has been mostly left out of funding earmarked for tackling guns and gangs related to crime in the province, receiving about $300,000 for gang prevention over a period of three years.
Mayor Bill Mauro noted Project Sunder represents the hundreds of hours of work the city’s police service has put into tackling guns and gangs in Thunder Bay.
“Thank you for your work,” he said.
During the board meeting, Mauro also asked Hauth about a $1.5-million shortfall in provincial grants the police service has in its proposed 2021 budget.
Hauth said that money is specific to court security and prisoner transfer costs and the Ministry of the Attorney General is doing a province-wide review of those services.
“For 2021, it’s not going to be zero but we don’t know what that amount will be,” said Hauth, noting COVID-19 will also have an impact on those costs.
Mauro also asked about added security costs with the courthouse running proceedings in multiple locations after a fire last month that has closed the Brodie Street courthouse.
Police superintendent, Dan Taddeo, said the ministry has said there will be remuneration for costs assumed because of the fire.
