Public health officials are advising Kenora-area residents not to drink the water on Longbow Lake due to a confirmed bloom of blue-green algae.
The main area of concern is East Inlet, which is near the city, a Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) news release said Tuesday.
Blue-green algae can be toxic to humans and animals. Boiling the water does not reduce the toxicity level, health officials say.
“It is recommended to wait at least two weeks after (a) bloom has disappeared before resuming normal use of lake waters,” the NWHU news release said.
