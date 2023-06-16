Fishing for free this weekend might leave you with enough cash to buy your dad a new tie.
The province is allowing Canadians to drop a line in Ontario lakes on Saturday and Sunday without having to purchase a fishing licence in honour of Father’s Day.
“It’s a great time to get out on one of Ontario’s lakes or rivers and enjoy this wonderful sport,” Natural Resources and Forestry Minister Graydon Smith said in a news release.
Daily catch limits still apply on the free days, the news release noted.
Throughout the year, angling generates $1.75 billion in economic activity in the province, the release added.
