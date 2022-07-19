Police are not suspecting foul play after a missing person last seen in the Pakashkan Lake area was found deceased.
Police were notified of the missing man on July 17.
The North West Region Emergency Response Team started an immediate search of the Pakashkan Lake area. Rick Drapak, 66, of Rosslyn was found deceased.
The cause of death is not known and a post-mortem has been scheduled for later this week.
Thunder Bay OPP are continuing to investigate the incident along with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.
