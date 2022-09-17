Provincial police on Friday said foul play isn’t considered a factor in the death of a 76-year-old Shuniah Township man who was found dead last week at a Floral Beach Road home.
Risto Lehtonen’s body was found on Sept. 7 when police came to check on his well-being. Investigators haven’t said how he died, although they said earlier that he had serious injuries. The investigation continues.
Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
