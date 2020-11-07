An individual associated with St. James Public School has tested positive for COVID-19.
AJ Keene, Lakehead Public Schools superintendent of education, said they received notification of the positive result and the person is self-isolating.
“The public health unit has conducted their investigation Thursday evening and Friday morning and we are very happy to say that they have not identified high-risk contacts in the school — students or staff,” he said.
Although for privacy reasons Keene could not say if the individual was a teacher, staff member, or bus driver, he said the person is “associated with the school” and is not a student.
