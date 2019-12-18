A fire at the Thunder Bay District Jail had the city’s hospital prepared for the worst on Tuesday afternoon.
An inmate lit a mattress on fire in a cell block causing heavy smoke throughout the cell block, said Mark McLeod, district chief with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.
Corrections staff were able to put out the fire with the jail’s own suppression equipment, he added.
