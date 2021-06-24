The number of active COVID-19 cases fell to a single-digit number on Wednesday after the Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported no new cases of the deadly virus for the second day in a row.
The district has nine active cases.
The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre has five patients who have COVID-19.
