No one was injured when Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services responded
to a report of a wildfire late Tuesday afternoon in the area of east
of 5 Road North and north of Highway 11/17.
Upon arrival, fire crews reported a large brush fire that was
approaching the tree line. Fire crews quickly started an initial
attack and requested the aid of Ministry of Natural Resources Air,
Forest Fire and Emergency Services crews, who arrived shorty
thereafter to assist in containing the fire.
Much of the fire was knocked down and the fire status was listed as
being held at the time Shuniah and Pass Lake fire crews cleared the
incident.
Fourteen Shuniah firefighters, two Pass Lake firefighters, one
Ministry of Natural Resources engine and two AFFES ground crews
responded to the call.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.