Getting the job done

A firefighter makes his way back to the pumper after battling a

wildfire in Shuniah.

 Submitted photo

No one was injured when Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services responded

to a report of a wildfire late Tuesday afternoon in the area of east

of 5 Road North and north of Highway 11/17.

Upon arrival, fire crews reported a large brush fire that was

approaching the tree line. Fire crews quickly started an initial

attack and requested the aid of Ministry of Natural Resources Air,

Forest Fire and Emergency Services crews, who arrived shorty

thereafter to assist in containing the fire.

Much of the fire was knocked down and the fire status was listed as

being held at the time Shuniah and Pass Lake fire crews cleared the

incident.

Fourteen Shuniah firefighters, two Pass Lake firefighters, one

Ministry of Natural Resources engine and two AFFES ground crews

responded to the call.