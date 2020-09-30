Santa Claus is not coming to town this year, at least not for Thunder Bay’s annual Santa Claus parade.
The Rotary and Rotoract Clubs of Thunder Bay announced on Tuesday this year’s holiday parade has been cancelled.
The parade usually kicks off the holiday season in the city but the event will not happen this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The health and well-being of our volunteers, participants and supporters is our utmost concern,” said parade chair Dawn Sebesta in a news release. “This decision was not an easy one and while we looked at other options, due to COVID-19 restrictions, we came to the conclusion to forgo this year’s parade.”
The rotary clubs are hopeful they can resume the parade in 2021.
