Questions why no increase for winter roads

 Submitted photo

The method used to determine how much the province should set aside

for the annual construction of temporary winter roads for accessing

remote Northern Ontario First Nations needs to reflect rising costs,

says NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa.

In an interview last week, Mamakwa (Kiiwetinoong) said he was

mystified when he learned that the $6-million amount the province

allocated for the 3,170-kilometre winter-road network had not been

increased from last year.

“I’m not even sure how that was calculated,” Mamakwa said from his

Sioux Lookout constituency office.

“It seems like it was arbitrary, not based on need.”

When the allotment was announced, Northern Development Minister Greg

Rickford (Kenora-Rainy River) highlighted the importance of winter

roads, but didn’t say why the amount did not go up as it has in

previous winters.

Mamakwa noted that while the price of fuel for vehicles has gone up

everywhere in the province since last winter, the spike has been

especially felt in remote Indigenous communities, where the pump

price often incorporates the cost of air transport.

Mamakwa, who is from Kingfisher Lake First Nation, said when remote

communities not accessible by road run out of fuel in summer, it must

be brought in by aircraft.

When that happened this year, the price of gasoline in some

communities soared to as much as $4 per litre, said Mamakwa.

Indigenous “airports are life-lines for bringing in food and for

accessing health care,” he said. “So are winter roads, for bringing

in fuel and materials to build houses and schools.”

Kingfisher Lake is located about 350 kilometres north of Sioux

Lookout. Of the total $6 million announced by the province for winter

roads, Kingfisher received just over $290,000 to build a 250-

kilometre temporary route to Pickle Lake — the most northerly place

in Ontario that has year-round road access.

Mamakwa said on a good day, it takes about five hours to drive from

Kingfisher to Pickle Lake because you can’t safely exceed a speed of

60 km/h. It’s not unusual to poke along as slow as 20 km/h over some

sections of the route, he said.

Kingfisher’s road includes one river crossing. Most winter roads are

available by the end of January or early February, but climate change

is believed to be causing the seasonal routes to be constructed much

later in the season. The amount of time they’re open is also shorter

compared to earlier decades.

“If you need to get your truck serviced, or do some bulk shopping,

this is the only way you can do it,” said Mamakwa.

A re-working of the provincial funding formula for winter roads needs

to take in account the cost of training locals to maintain them once

they’re in service, Mamakwa added.