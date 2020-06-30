Thunder Bay fire crews responded to a loader on fire at Resolute’s saw mill on Monday morning.
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue arrived on scene around 9 a.m. and found the machinery fully engulfed in flames, about 14 metres from the main part of the sawmill building.
The driver of the loader was not injured and had been able to get out of the machine before the fire grew out of control.
Firefighters attacked the blaze, stopping it from spreading to the nearby building and a large wood supply.
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue says the fire was difficult to put out because of large volumes of fuel and hydraulic fluid in the vehicle. A foaming agent was eventually used to extinguish the fire.
The cause of the fire is believed to be a mechanical overheating issue in the engine compartment.
The loader was extensively damaged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.