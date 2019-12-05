Kristen Oliver, councillor for the Westfort ward in Thunder Bay, says this is the busiest time of year for her and it’s not because she is entangled with her work schedule.
It is because of a barrage of mistaken calls and emails.
Oliver is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association, which has the acronym NOMA.
NOMA is also an electrical company originating out of New York, known for their yard and garden lighting systems, and specifically Christmas lighting for homes and trees, among other products.
Oliver said the barrage of erroneous phone calls and emails have begun to come in from people across Canada who cannot find contact information for the electrical company and wind up calling her and the NOMA office.
