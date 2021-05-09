A dental office is looking to give back to the Thunder Bay community by giving away $1,000 a month.
Sovereign Dental’s When You’re Smiling giveaway will provide a monthly $1,000 donation to an individual, family in need or an organization working to support the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many people in our community— our family, friends, neighbours and organizations have all been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and we want to help,” said Dr. Derval Clarke. “Sovereign Dental has been fortunate enough to continue working throughout the lockdown as an essential service, so our team feels it’s essential to give back.”
Members of the community are asked to nominate something they think could use a hand, is in need or struggling because of the pandemic.
Nominations can also be for not-for-profit organizations, and be for those in Thunder Bay or Nipigon.
The team at Sovereign Dental is also encouraging the public to submit and share photos of their smiles on social media to spread the word about the giveaway and build hope in the community.
“We want to create beautiful smiles and it doesn’t have to be in a dentist chair,” said Clarke. “There’s something about the power of a smile that can change everything, not only for you, but for someone else. Share the power of a smile. When you’re smiling the whole community wants to smile with you.”
When You’re Smiling giveaway recipients will be announced the last Monday of every month starting on April 26.
Nominations can be made at www.sovereigndental.ca/giveaway.
