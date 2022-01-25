Anyone who has experienced great service at a business, was impressed by beauty or eco-friendliness, or knows of an entrepreneur that is making some game-changing ventures can recognize their efforts by putting their name forward for a business award.
Nominations are open for the 2022 Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards, involving 12 categories. The categories include Business Excellence – Small (1 – 10 staff), Business Excellence – Medium (11– 49 staff), Business Excellence – Large (50-plus staff), Business Person of the Year, Clean, Green and Beautiful, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Customer Service, Looking Good, GameChanger, New Business Excellence and Not for Profit Excellence.
“Each different category has some different things that we’re looking for, whether it’s business excellence, whether it’s a game changer award that’s really about doing something different, coming up with a new idea, whether it’s quality of life or a looking good award for improvements to the facade of a building or the layout of a building,” said Charla Robinson, president of the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce.
“There’s a whole bunch of different categories and we encourage everyone to get in and take a look at your favourite businesses.”
Anyone can submit a nomination. Nominees must be a chamber member in good standing and 2021 award winners are not eligible for a 2022 award in the same category.
Robinson says they will reach out to every business that’s nominated and let them know that they’ve been nominated.
“If they’re not a member of the chamber, they would have the option to become a member in order to accept the nomination,” she said.
All nominees will enter into a judging process to determine the winner, which will be announced at the annual business awards event later in June. Visit chamber@tbchamber.ca for more information and nomination forms. Closing date for nominations is March 7.
