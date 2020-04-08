Fort William First Nation Chief Peter Collins has announced further measures to protect the reserve from the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Friday at 6 p.m., the First Nation will be shut down to all non-residents. People who work for essential businesses on and off reserve will be allowed in and out, but must be identified by the employer, and there will be criteria being drafted by the employer, said Collins, in a video posted on social media on Tuesday.
Collins is strongly recommending Fort William First Nation residents not leave the territory unless for essential medical purposes and to limit social interaction.
