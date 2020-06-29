A section of Red River Road will become a one-way roadway for the rest of the summer to allow for area restaurants to build patios.
Red River Road between Court Street and St. Paul Street will closed from Monday to Friday next week for the setup of the Waterfront District StreEatery.
The Waterfront District BIA applied for the project as part of the City’s patio expansion initiative to help businesses serve more customers during phase two of the province’s re-opening framework.
“Closing the street will allow area businesses to serve more customers and will give pedestrians additional room to safely enjoy the business area,” said Mayor Bill Mauro in a news release.
The roads will re-open on July 4 to one-way eastbound traffic only. Transit buses that serve Red River Road between Court and Cumberland streets will detour using Court Street to Camelot Street.
“We are beyond excited to work collaboratively with the City and our BIA with a vision that has been on many minds for years,” said Jim Comuzzi, chairperson fo the Waterfront District BIA.
“The City has been integral with the initiative to help local businesses navigate a new normal through COVID-19 recovery. This is a learning experience for us all and we appreciate the patience of our patrons as we use the opportunity to try new and exciting initiatives.”
(This story was originally published on June 27, 2020)
