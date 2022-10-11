North West Industries Inc., which has operated in Thunder Bay since the 1980s, is what co-owner Dan LeGros calls the city’s best-kept secret.
Tucked behind the Cumberland Street Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre, the 50,000-square-foot plant has been providing manufacturing and fabrication work, power pressure piping and welding for clients across the mining and energy sector — as far away as Japan and in Thunder Bay.
In 2018, LeGros, together with business partners Jon Cecon and Rick Thompson, took over the former fabrication shop where Thompson and Cecon already worked.
LeGros called Thompson one of the best manufacturers and fabricators in Northwestern Ontario and credited him with bringing work from the previous company to them.
“We’ve opened the avenue to our manufacturing capabilities, as well as servicing some bigger clients,” LeGros said.
With up to 30 employees, the plant services grain elevators, mining and energy operations, and pulp and paper mills.
LeGros explained that they produce proprietary products for local engineering firms and ship them all over the world. Their contracting division manufactured the pre-engineered, huge industrial cargo shed that is a vital component at the Keefer terminal port.
In Thunder Bay, the plant produced all of the forms that were needed for the pouring of concrete on the new Current River/Boulevard Lake dam.
“We also built the handrails, the pergola, and the benches,” LeGros said.
North West Industries was one of 13 Northwestern Ontario companies to receive funding from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) as part of Ontario’s $2-million injection to stimulate the manufacturing sector post-COVID-19.
LeGros said they received upwards of $30,000, which they used to buy equipment, specifically an ironworker machine, that they used extensively on the dam.
“We used it for weld cleaning equipment that polishes stainless steel . . . and for punching in the slots,” LeGros said. “When looking at that dam, it’s very centrally visible what the (Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation) funding did for us. All of that stainless steel and welding was all polished along with all of the patching, chipping, notching and all that kind of stuff.”
LeGros described how they restored the historical gears for the lift that raised the water stop logs in and out of the former dam.
“We took those parts and we had them all polished up, and we covered them with an epoxy (product) so they will not weather anymore, and we installed it by the pergola as a visual art piece,” he said.
Certified by the province’s Technical Standard and Safety Authority for power pressure piping and the Canadian Welding Bureau as a welding facility, Legros said they want to expand in their current location.
He said the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation will play a big part in that.
“We’ve had those discussions already with them,” he said. “We’re ready to go out and do it properly, not just try to rush everything ahead.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.