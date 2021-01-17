Northern Ontario will continue to get the short end of the stick unless it has a “champion” who can let governments know that it exists, and what its special needs are, says the region’s think tank.
“There is a long-standing frustration in Northern Ontario that Queen’s Park does not think about the north when developing policies and programs,” says a recent research paper by the Northern Policy Institute.
NPI researcher Heather Hall, who is originally from Northern Ontario, says governments need to look through a “northern lens” when developing policies that could affect it, whether they be in transportation or energy.
“Policies that work in the south don’t always work in the north,” Hall said. “A northern lens can act as a reminder that Ontario is made up of many unique regions with different realities.”
Despite its huge geography, Northern Ontario constitutes less than six per cent of the province’s total population of nearly 15 million.
While Hall was conducting her research, she noted an observation by Lakehead University economist Livio Di Matteo: “Ontario’s north is much like the attic of a house — generally ignored and paid attention to only when it makes strange noises or sends down a burst of cold air.”
A northern policy lens would “require a strong champion within government so that other departments “buy in” to the approach, Hall added.
One of the ideas to help northern issues stand out at Queen’s Park was the creation of a stand-alone ministry devoted to that cause.
After the current Conservative government took power in 2018, the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines was combined with the Ministry of Energy.,
The minister for both departments is Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford, who also oversees the province’s ministry of Indigenous Affairs.
Northern residents who have advocated for Northern Ontario to become a separate province have so far failed to win a seat at Queen’s Park.
