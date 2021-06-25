The number of active COVID-19 cases west of Thunder Bay rose slightly on Thursday.
According to the Northwestern Health Unit, the total of eight cases includes three new ones that cropped up in the Rainy River district. That area now has four cases of the virus.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.