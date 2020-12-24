It’s the big storm we’ve all been waiting for, and just in time for the first official week of winter.
Environment Canada says the western-Canadian weather system expected to have dumped up to 20 centimetres of snow across much of Northwestern Ontario by this morning will linger throughout the day.
“This is the storm that will make up for not having had very much precipitation (so far in December),” meteorologist Gerald Cheng said Wednesday.
