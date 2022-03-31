The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 62 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with an active case count of 118.
Among them, 23 have been hospitalized and seven are in the intensive care unit.
The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre’s occupancy rate is at 98.8 per cent and the ICU occupancy rate is 72.7 per cent.
West of Thunder Bay, the Northwestern Health Unit is reporting 259 active cases in its region and no institutional outbreaks.
The seven-day positivity rate is 16.1 per cent.
