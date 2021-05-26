Half of the Thunder Bay District’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The district’s health unit released its latest vaccination statistics Tuesday and as of Saturday, more than 81,000 people had received at least one dose of a vaccine.
