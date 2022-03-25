Among those patients, five were in the intensive care unit, which saw its occupancy at nearly 64 per cent on Thursday.
There were 138 active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay district as of Wednesday with 50 new, confirmed cases reported.
In the Northwestern Health Unit’s catchment area located west of Thunder Bay, there were 258 active, high-risk cases of the virus as of Wednesday. The region’s seven-day positivity rate was 16.2 per cent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.