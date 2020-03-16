The first case of COVID-19 in Northwestern Ontario was confirmed over the weekend in Fort Frances, but a health expert says there is no indication the virus has been transmitted in the community.
“We’ve been in contact with all the people this person has been in contact with to ensure that they are in quarantine,” said Dr. Ian Gemmill, acting medical officer of health for the Northwestern Health Unit. “The case is isolating herself and anybody within the period of infection she might have come in contact with is also being asked to self-quarantine.”
The adult resident of Fort Frances who recently returned from international travel tested positive for the coronavirus while in Winnipeg, explained Gemmill.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.