Two Northwestern Ontario mine-rescue squads are to be among the teams at next month’s provincial competition in southern Ontario.
Among the eight district mines competing in the event, Impala Canada’s Lac Des Isles Mine and Newmont’s Musselwhite Mine will represent the Thunder Bay and Red Lake districts respectively. Each squad has five members.
The provincial event is set for June 13-16 in Hagarsville, which is located southwest of Hamilton.
Squad members “are volunteer mine workers trained by (provincial) Mine Rescue officers to respond to all types of mine emergencies, including fires, explosions and falls of ground,” a Workplace Safety North news release said.
