Mylee Atkinson, 9, was having a blast in the fresh snow in Thunder Bay on Sunday trying out snowshoeing.
Her mother, Breanna Atkinson, called the warmer weather accompanied by large snowflakes just right for spending time outdoors.
“It’s a perfect day for snowshoeing,” said Breanna.
The pair made their way across the white landscape at Strathcona Golf Course with their new boxer puppy Dio, enjoying a day that could bring between five to eight centimetres of the white stuff to the city.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.