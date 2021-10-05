The Northwestern Health Unit saw a jump in the number of COVID-19 cases in its catchment area on Monday after 12 new cases were identified in the Rainy River District.
Last week, the health unit warned of an increased risk of COVID-19 in the Emo area with public health officials believing the situation to be more widespread than it initially appeared.
Another five cases were identified in the Kenora area Monday, bringing the number of active cases in the Northwestern Health Unit’s jurisdiction to 19.
In the Thunder Bay district, one new case of the virus was reported on Monday. The case is travel-related and in the Thunder Bay area.
There are four active cases in the district.
