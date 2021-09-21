Public health officials west of Thunder Bay reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the total number of active cases rose slightly from last week.
According to the Northwestern Health Unit, there were 12 active cases within its jurisdiction, three more than what was reported last week.
Of the five new cases, three were in the Rainy River area and two were in the Dryden-Red Lake region, the health unit said.
There was one new case of the virus reported in the Thunder Bay district on Monday. The case has an unknown point of exposure and is in a First Nations community.
There are four active cases in the Thunder Bay district.
