Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Wednesday.
Both cases are travel-related and in the Thunder Bay area.
The number of active cases in the district sits at 10.
As of Saturday, more than 221,000 doses of COVID vaccines had been administered in the Thunder Bay District. Eighty-two per cent of people aged 12 and older in the district have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 74 per cent are fully immunized.
In the Northwestern Health Unit’s catchment area, 82 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received at least one dose and 73 per cent are fully immunized. More than 115,000 doses of vaccines have been administered as of Monday.
West of Thunder Bay
Public health officials reported on Wednesday two new cases of COVID-19 west of Thunder Bay, bringing the total number there to five.
The two new cases are in the Rainy River district, a Northwestern Health Unit news release said.
According to the health unit’s website, the infection rate for the virus last week was less than one per cent.
