Northwestern Health Unit reported one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases in areas west of Thunder Bay to eight.
The new case was in the Sioux Lookout region, the health unit said in a news release. Four of the active cases are in the Kenora region.
Meanwhile on Thursday, Fort Frances-based Riverside Health Care said it would be administering third doses of vaccine to long-term care residents starting next month.
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.
In the Thunder Bay region, there were five active cases.
