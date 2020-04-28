A man who was the first person in Northwestern Ontario to die from the coronavirus was among 25 Lac Des Iles Mine workers who have so far tested positive for the disease, the mine confirmed Monday.
“We are deeply sorry to confirm this individual was an LDI team member,” mine owner Impala Canada said in a statement Monday.
“He was respected by his fellow co-workers, who remember him as being full of life, despite underlying health conditions.”
