Today’s the day to dispose of those unwanted prescription drugs or even illicit drugs with no questions asked.
NorWest Community Health Centres hosts the event along with community partners including the Thunder Bay Police Service, Thunder Bay District Health Unit, Superior Points Program, Thunder Bay Drug Strategy Program and Janzen’s Pharmacy who safely dispose the medications.
The event is set to take place at the NorWest Community Health Centres located at 525 Simpson Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., today outside the centre in the courtyard.
“This gives us all the opportunity to respond back to the drug problem that is out there by taking responsibility for what’s in our own medicine cabinets and turn in what we are no longer using or what might be expired,” Michelle Kolobutin, co-ordinator of the harm reduction program and managed alcohol program, told The Chronicle-Journal.
No names are taken when the medications are dropped off which is done completely anonymously, even the names on prescription pill containers are black markered out.
“It is really important that people use the drugs that they are intended for and they don’t get into the hands of someone else in the household,” said Kolobutin.
It is also important that prescription medications stay out of the environment and are disposed of safely.
They will accept over-the-counter drugs, prescription medication, illicit drugs, drug paraphernalia, cough syrups, cold and flu medication along with vitamins and mineral supplements.
“Last year we turned in 250 litres of pills, so there is a lot of disposal that needs to happen,” said Kolobutin.
