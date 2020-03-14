The company overseeing the construction of a new high-voltage power line between Thunder Bay and Wawa says it’s putting the wood that results from clearing a path for the line corridor to good use whenever possible.
“Trees that are felled along the right of way are separated into timber and sent to local mills, when needed, and used during construction for things like temporary roads,” NextBridge Infrastructure said in a statement Friday.
“The remaining woody debris is chipped, burned or left in place according to provincial guidelines and regulations,” it added.
The corridor roughly follows the route of an existing 230-kilovolt line along Lake Superior, bypassing Pukaskwa National Park.
NextBridge provided the response after some raised concerns that leftover wood is simply being burned. Sections of cleared trees are noticeable along some parts of the Trans-Canada Highway.
“We are committed to building the (hydro line) project in a manner that is respectful of the natural resources in the area and the people who rely on them,” the company said.
Construction on the new $777-million power line began last fall and is expected to take two to three years. Temporary work camps have been set up in Nipigon and Marathon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.