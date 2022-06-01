Rain-soaked Northwestern Ontario got off light for forest fires in April and May, in marked contrast to the same period last year, the province says.
According to the Aviation Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) department, only 5.3 hectares have been burned across the region since forest fire season officially began on April 1.
Most of the fires so far this season have occurred in eastern parts of the province. The total amount burned — about 24 square kilometres — is much less compared to the spring of 2021.
In 2021, about 1,770 square kilometres had been burned across Ontario by the end of May, and there had been 136 fires compared to 77 so far this season.
“It really shows the kind of variability we can experience year to year,” Dryden-based AFFES spokesman Chris Marchand said Tuesday.
“Prior to the May long weekend last year, we had a lot of good-sized fires on the landscape, and several in problematic places close to people and property,” Marchand recalled.
The province spent $239 million fighting forest fires last year, more than double the base-line amount that’s put in place at the start of the season.
The 2021 fire season was notable for setting a new record for the amount of land burned — nearly 8,000 square kilometres compared to the previous record of just over 7,000 square kilometres in 1995.
About 3,400 people, mostly in the remote north, needed to be evacuated.
The largest fire last year was a 2,000-square-kilometre blaze northwest of Kenora. It broke out at the beginning of June and wasn’t declared under control until mid-October.
