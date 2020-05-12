Two new forest fires popped up in Northwestern Ontario last week
despite an ongoing regional fire ban.
But the amount of area burned over so far this season is significantly
less than the 10-year average.
According to Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services
department, there have been 25 forest fires in the province so far,
compared to 29 over the same period in 2019.
In Ontario, forest fire season begins on April 1. The fire ban that was
declared on April 3 does not apply to every part of the province, but
does apply to all of Northern Ontario, Dryden-based department
spokesman Jonathan Scott said Friday.
