Two new forest fires popped up in Northwestern Ontario last week

despite an ongoing regional fire ban.

But the amount of area burned over so far this season is significantly

less than the 10-year average.

According to Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services

department, there have been 25 forest fires in the province so far,

compared to 29 over the same period in 2019.

In Ontario, forest fire season begins on April 1. The fire ban that was

declared on April 3 does not apply to every part of the province, but

does apply to all of Northern Ontario, Dryden-based department

spokesman Jonathan Scott said Friday.

