A major technology failure this week meant readers of The Chronicle- Journal did not get the newspaper (and digital edition) delivered as promptly as it should have been. It also kept the paper from giving readers the product they expect and deserve.
“We’re disappointed we were not able to serve the readers the way we want,” said Chronicle-Journal publisher Hilda Caverly. “Their frustration is warranted, and their feedback has been appreciated — as has their patience.”
Most of the initial technical problems have been resolved. With major systems finally repaired on Friday afternoon, it’s expected to take a few days for all facets of the newspaper’s operation to be reliably restored.
“The efforts of our staff never waivered, despite not having the usual tools needed to get our jobs done,” said Caverly. “It remains our privilege to serve Northwestern Ontario.”
