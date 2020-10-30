Damien Gilbert is going to try to out-eat his personal record for this year’s Novemburger campaign.
Throughout the month of November, 14 restaurants in Thunder Bay will offer a feature burger with $2 from each burger sold being donated to the United Way of Thunder Bay.
Last year during the campaign’s first run, Gilbert ate 30 burgers for an average of one burger per day during the month.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
