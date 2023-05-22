Ignace’s population would nearly double and people living in the town’s vicinity would have access to hundreds of permanent jobs if an underground storage site for nuclear waste is up and running 20 years from now, the project’s proponent said last week.
The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) released findings from a series of social and economic studies conducted by the agency “to better understand the current environment in Ignace, and also how that would change if a deep geological repository (DGR) was located in the area.”
According to the studies, Ignace would grow to more than 2,200 people from its current population of 1,200, while the storage site would account for 700 direct jobs once it was operational in 2043.
The site, which would be designed to receive spent fuel rods from nuclear power stations either by rail or transport truck, is expected to operate for nearly 50 years.
“People may have heard there will be population growth and new jobs, but having studies that give specifics on those numbers will help give people a better understanding of this project,” NWMO community and public engagement manager Charlene Easton said in a news release.
The Township of Ignace has said its local council is to decide whether or not to support the project, which would be located about 35 kilometres west of town. No decision has yet been made.
Ignace’s main private-sector employer is a Resolute Forest Products sawmill with about 40 workers.
The NWMO says it wants to select a candidate site sometime in 2024. The only other site under consideration is located near the Municipality of South Bruce in southwestern Ontario in the vicinity of an operating nuclear power station.
Some citizen groups opposed to the DGR project, such as Nuclear Free Thunder Bay, argue spent fuel rods should be contained at sites close to power stations where they are produced.
Anishinabek Nation, which represents about 40 Ontario First Nations, says it is opposed to the transportation of nuclear waste through its traditional territories.
