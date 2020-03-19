Some Northwestern Ontario physicians are highlighting the fact that area hospitals would have a limited supply of ventilators should they become overwhelmed by a surge of patients suffering from the COVID-19 virus.
“I am worried,” Fort Frances Dr. Marc Ruppenstein said this week in a Facebook post.
Ruppenstein said the supply of five ventilators at Fort Frances’s Riverside Health Care medical facilities would be maxed out even if only five per cent of the area’s population who became infected required “critical ventilation.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.