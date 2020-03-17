The City of Thunder Bay announced the closure of the Canada Games Complex, the Thunder Bay 55 Plus Centre and other facilities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The landscape continues to shift and continues to change on a very rapid basis,” said Mayor Bill Mauro, during a late afternoon news conference.
“This is pretty much the ultimate team game we are involved in. We are all in this together. Decisions we make individually and collectively . . . have the ability to impact all of us.”
He said he realizes that the decision the city has made will inconvenience people, but that those decisions have been guided by an abundance of caution and are mindful of the vulnerable members of the community.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.